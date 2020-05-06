Italy's top bank UniCredit posts larger-than-expected $2.9 bln Q1 loss

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit posted on Wednesday a 2.7 billion euro ($2.9 billion) loss in the first quarter after writing down loans in anticipation of the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds details of results

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI posted on Wednesday a 2.7 billion euro ($2.9 billion) loss in the first quarter after writing down loans in anticipation of the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts had on average looked for a 1.53 billion euro loss in a consensus compiled by the bank, on revenues of 4.48 billion euros.

UniCredit, which also has operations in Germany and Austria, said revenues came in at 4.38 billion euros, down 8% from a year earlier, hurt by a sharp drop in trading income amid market turmoil despite higher fees.

The bank booked 1.26 billion euros in net loan writedowns in the period, it said.

It also took a 1.3 billion euro hit in the quarter to pave the way for 5,200 voluntary layoffs it agreed with unions in April as envisaged by a business plan unveiled in December.

UniCredit booked a 1.7 billion euro charge in the period due to the disposal of part of its stake in Turkish lender Yapi Kredi, the last step in a string of asset sales in recent years.

Italy began on Monday to gradually unwind a near two-month lockdown which has ravaged its economy, leading authorities to expect the worst recession since World War II and a raft of bankruptcies.

UniCredit warned last month it would book 900 million euros in additional loan loss provisions in the first quarter to take into account an expected 13% contraction in the euro zone's 2020 gross domestic product.

When the pandemic hit, UniCredit was just emerging from a successful restructuring which allowed it to reduce impaired loans to 5% of total lending from 16% when French investment banker Jean Pierre Mustier took over as CEO in mid-2016.

After slashing costs and boosting UniCredit's capital buffers through a cash call and asset sales, Mustier had been focusing on lifting returns for investors but had to put dividend payments and a share buyback plan on hold earlier this year to comply with regulatory demands in the current crisis.

On Tuesday, rival heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI posted a surprise 10% rise in first-quarter net profit, helped by strong trading gains and low loan loss provisions.

It said it would use a capital gain from a recent disposal to cover the bulk of 1.5 billion euros in loan loss provisions that the economic slump could drive in the course of the year.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters