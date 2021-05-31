Italy's top administrative court says reform of mutual banks lawful

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy's top administrative court ruled on Monday that the overhaul of mutual banks adopted in 2015 was lawful, dismissing an appeal filed by some lenders and consumer organisations.

The reform was adopted in 2015 by the government of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and obliges large Italian co-operative lenders to become joint-stock companies, in an effort to improve governance and boost their appeal for potential investors.

Popolare di Sondrio BPSI.MI is Italy's only large cooperative bank that has yet to comply with the rules.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Andrea Mandala, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

