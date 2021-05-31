Italy's top administrative court says reform of large mutual banks lawful

Adds details

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy's top administrative court ruled on Monday that an overhaul of large mutual banks Rome introduced in 2015 is lawful, dismissing an appeal filed by some lenders and consumer organisations.

The reform adopted in 2015 by the government of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi forced large co-operative lenders to become joint-stock companies, in an effort to improve governance and boost their appeal for potential investors.

With a view to spurring consolidation in the sector, the reform scrapped the one-vote-per-investor rule that was a traditional governance feature of Italy's so-called "popolari" lenders and had effectively shielded these banks from takeovers.

The reform resulted in the merger of Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare to create Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM BAMI.MI in 2017.

Of the 10 largest co-operative banks targeted by the reform, all have already complied with the terms of the overhaul, except for Banca Popolare di Sondrio BPSI.MI which now has until Dec. 31 to embrace the governance changes.

The Council of State's decision in favour of the reform was widely expected after the European Union's top court last year said that the overhaul was in line with EU rules.

Last week Italian financial group Unipol US.MI raised its stake to Popolare di Sondrio to 7%, in a move seen as easing a potential tie-up between the regional bank and bigger rival BPER Banca EMII.MI.

Popolare di Sondrio shares moved little after Monday's decision and were up 0.4% by 1143 GMT.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Andrea Mandala, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

