Italy's top administrative court annuls 2018 Enel antitrust fine

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A top administrative court annulled a 93 million euros ($98 million) fine issued by Italy's competition watchdog in 2018 against Enel ENEI.MI and two of its units for alleged abuse of a dominant market position, the energy group said on Thursday.

A lower administrative court had already cut the fine by two-thirds to 27 million euros in 2019.

The top administrative court "found that there was no abuse and therefore ordered the antitrust sanction to be annulled in its entirety", an Enel statement said.

Enel, which has always said it had operated in full respect of market rules, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision.

($1 = 0.9523 euros)

