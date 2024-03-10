News & Insights

VIV

Italy's TIM to give guidance on debt path after market rout, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 10, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI will disclose more details over the expected trajectory of its debt and cash flows, two sources said on Sunday, after the company's board discussed last week's share price plunge following a strategy day.

At the board meeting, Finance chief Adrian Calaza offered to resign after TIM shares on Thursday posted their worst daily fall on record, the sources said.

However, the board did not take Calaza's offer into consideration, and backed instead the management team's decision to attempt to reassure investors by disclosing more financial details, the sources added.

Milan-listed shares in TIM plunged 24% on Thursday hit by worries about debt and cashflow after the former phone monopoly issued a three-year outlook under a new structure following the planned sale of its fixed-line network.

The fixed-line network is TIM's main asset.

The sources said TIM would provide the further details before markets opened on Monday.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Valentina Za)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.