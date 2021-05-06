Italy's TIM shares fall sharply on report govt has dropped single network plan

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI fell more than 9% on the Milan bourse on Thursday after a report suggesting the government is set to drop a plan to create a single broadband network.

In the Recovery Plan submitted to the European Commission Italy refers to "broadband networks", plural, suggesting that the single network plan has been set aside, daily La Repubblica reported on Wednesday.

Both the Italian government and Tim declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Angelo Amante, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

