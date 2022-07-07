Italy's TIM sets out break up plan to attract new partners

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy's former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI set out a plan to split its fixed network infrastructure from its service businesses in a bid to raise cash and cut debt.

Under a strategic plan unveiled on Thursday, TIM said it would spin off its domestic fixed access network and submarine cable unit Sparkle into a separate company called NetCo.

"This business plan will allow (TIM) to improve the operative performance with a specific economic and financial focus for each entity and to attract new industrial and financial partners," TIM said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

