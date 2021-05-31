Italy's TIM secures EIB funding for network upgrade, cloud plans

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI secured loans worth 350 million euros ($428 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to develop fixed and mobile networks and cloud infrastructure, it said on Monday.

As part of the loan, the EIB granted TIM a 230 million euro facility for projects to strengthen fiber optic networks given the strong growth in traffic and to support the construction of new data centres in Italy and Greece, the company said.

EIB also agreed to grant a second loan worth 120 million euros to help TIM develop its 5G mobile phone infrastructure, on top of an initial instalment of 350 million euros the bank provided in 2019, the company added.

($1 = 0.8181 euros)

