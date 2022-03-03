US Markets
Italy's TIM says its plan can benefit investors

The head of Italy's Telecom Italia said his standalone plan would allow all shareholders to benefit from the additional value created, setting it out as an alternative to a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) approach from U.S. fund KKR.

New TIM CEO Pietro Labriola said the KKR approach was hedged with a whole series of uncertainties but appeared to be similar to his proposal to split the company into separate network and service businesses.

($1 = 0.9009 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Keith Weir)

