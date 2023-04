Repeats with no change to text

ROME, April 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI (TIM) has received two new offers from the rival groups seeking to buy its landline grid, the company said on Tuesday, as the deadline it had set for improved bids passed.

TIM gave no details on the bids.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Mark Porter)

