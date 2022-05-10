CAGR

Italy's TIM on track to secure state-backed credit line - sources

Telecom Italia is on track to secure state guarantees on a credit facility worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) with a preliminary green light expected on Wednesday, three people close to the matter said.

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI is on track to secure state guarantees on a credit facility worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) with a preliminary green light expected on Wednesday, three people close to the matter said.

The state-guaranteed loan would shore up TIM's TLIT.MI finances as new CEO Pietro Labriola readies a new turnaround plan for the former phone monopoly, which posted a record 8.4 billion euro net loss last year.

A group of banks comprising Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI, France's BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and Credit Agricole CAGR.PA as well as Spain's Santander SAN.MC have pre-approved the financing for TIM subject to the Italian state providing guarantees, the sources said.

All interested parties declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9480 euros)

