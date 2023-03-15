Italy's Terna to invest over 21 bln euros for energy transition in 10 years

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Terna TRN.MI will invest over 21 billion euros ($22.41 billion) in the next 10 years to speed up the energy transition and reduce the country's dependence on foreign supply sources under a new plan unveiled on Wednesday.

The investments are 17% higher than in a previous 10-year plan, the Italian power grid company said in a statement.

An innovative hyper grid project is the main new feature introduced under the new plan, with investments of 11 billion euros for five new electricity backbones that will double the power exchange capacity from the south to the north.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

