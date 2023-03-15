TRN

Italy's Terna to invest over 21 bln euros for energy transition in 10 years

Credit: REUTERS/Max Rossi

March 15, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Giancarlo Navach for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy's Terna TRN.MI will invest over 21 billion euros ($22.41 billion) in the next 10 years to speed up the energy transition and reduce the country's dependence on foreign supply sources under a new plan unveiled on Wednesday.

The investments are 17% higher than in a previous 10-year plan, the Italian power grid company said in a statement.

An innovative hyper grid project is the main new feature introduced under the new plan, with investments of 11 billion euros for five new electricity backbones that will double the power exchange capacity from the south to the north.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing Federico Maccioni)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.