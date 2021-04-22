Italy's Terna to cut polluting emissions by 30% by 2030

TRN

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italian power grid operator Terna TRN.MI has pledged to cut its polluting emissions by about 30% by 2030 from 2019 levels, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Terna said the cut represented around 460,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent less per year emitted in the atmosphere.

