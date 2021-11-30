Italy's Terna signs deals with Prysmian, Nexans for Tyrrhenian Link cables

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Terna TRN.MI signed two framework deals with Prysmian PRY.MI and Nexans NEXS.PA for the supply of submarine and underground cables for the Tyrrhenian Link project, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

The contract with the world's largest cable maker, Prysmian, will have a maximum value of 1.7 billion euros ($1.93 billion) and the one with France's Nexans 664 million euros.

The project - in which Terna said it would invest about 3.7 billion euros over the next few years - will consist of the East Branch, connecting the island of Sicily and the southern region of Campania, and the West Branch, between Sicily and Sardinia.

Terna added the project would be fully operational in 2028, with the first of the two cables of the East Branch starting to work in late 2025.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Giulia Segreti)

