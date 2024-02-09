News & Insights

Italy's Terna considers bid for 1.5 bln euros of power assets - Bloomberg News

February 09, 2024 — 04:09 pm EST

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy's power grid operator Terna TRN.MI is mulling a bid for high-voltage assets worth as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing an internal document and people familiar with the matter.

The assets are mostly owned by utility provider Enel's ENEI.MI distribution unit, E-Distribuzione, and by Rome-based Acea ACE.MI, the report added.

The company carried preliminary studies to purchase more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) of high-voltage power-lines and about 2,200 electricity substations, the report said, adding that the considerations were at an early stage and does not guarantee a transaction.

Terna said in a statement that no negotiations have been initiated for any divestitures or acquisitions of assets.

A spokesman for Enel said on Friday, "E-Distribuzione is not interested in the deal."

Acea was not immediately available for a comment.

Terna in March last year had announced plans to invest more than 21 billion euros in the next 10 years in speeding up energy transition and reducing Italy's dependence on foreign supplies.

Italy in November had approved a decree to boost its energy security and renewable power production, with its minister for ecological transition saying the package was expected to trigger 27.4 billion euros in investments.

($1 = 0.9271 euros)

(Reporting by Angela Christy, additional reporting by Gursimran Kaur and Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

