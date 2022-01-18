Italy's Technoprobe plans to list on Milan market

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe said on Tuesday it planned to list on the Milan bourse.

The company, which designs so-called probe cards used for testing non-memory or SOC (system on chip) semiconductors, will offer shares sold by the existing shareholders and in part derived from a capital increase, it said in a statement.

The offer will comprise of some 20% of the company's share capital post listing and may be launched by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti)

