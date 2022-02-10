Italy's Technoprobe IPO price range narrowed to 5.60-5.80 euros - bookrunner

Adds details, background

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The price range for the initial public offering of Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe has been revised to 5.60-5.80 euros per share from a previous 5.40-6.30 euros, one of the bookrunners said on Thursday.

At the top of the new price range the company, one of the world largest manufacturers of so-called probe cards used for testing non-memory chips, would be valued at up to 3.49 billion euros ($3.99 billion) on its market debut next week.

Closing of the books was brought forward to Feb. 11 after being provisionally set on Feb. 14, the bookrunner said, and shares are now expected to start trading in Milan on Feb. 15.

The offer, that will float 20.8% of the family-owned group on Euronext Growth Milan, consists of 25,000,000 new shares and 88,000,000 shares currently held by the Crippa family.

Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the listing. ($1 = 0.8754 euros)

