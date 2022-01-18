Italy's Technoprobe aims for market cap of up to 4 bln euros in IPO - sources

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe aims for a market value of up to 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) in its initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe aims for a market value of up to 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) in its initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The group, which is the world's second-largest manufacturer of so-called probe cards used for the functioning of chips, said earlier on Tuesday it planned to launch the share offering by the end of the first quarter, aiming for a free float of around 20% post listing.

The group reported revenues of 329.5 million euros in 2020 with a core profit of around 159 million euros.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters