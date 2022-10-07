Italy's Target2 debt sets new record high in September

Adds quote, details

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Italy's liabilities towards other euro zone central banks touched a new record high in September, central bank data showed on Friday, possibly mirroring further foreign investor outflows from Italy.

A right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy won parliamentary elections last month but a new government is yet to be formed.

Data published by the Bank of Italy showed Italy's Target2 debt increased again to 714.93 billion euros ($701.13 billion) at the end of September from 658.76 billion euros in August.

"Foreign investors probably did not subscribe again to maturing bonds," said Luca Mezzomo, head of macroeconomic analysis at Intesa Sanpaolo's Research and Studies Department.

Bank of Italy balance of payments data for September -- key to understanding the reasons behind last month Target2 movements -- will be published at the end of November.

Although polls had largely anticipated the Sept. 25 election results, "uncertainty related to political change" could have affected Target2 data, Mezzomo said.

In a separate report, central bank data showed foreign investors' holdings of Italian government bonds fell again in July, for the fourth month in a row.

The European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks slightly fell to 430.98 billion in September from 432.09 billion euros the previous month, the data also showed.

A country's Target2 position is monitored as a sign of potential financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone.

Target2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows. It also reflects an increased reliance of domestic banks on ECB funding.

Italy started publishing its Target2 debt position in September 1997. ($1 = 1.0197 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Federico Maccioni and Keith Weir)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.