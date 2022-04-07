Italy's Target2 debt rises to record high in March

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Italy's liabilities towards other euro zone central banks rose to their highest ever level in March, central bank data showed on Friday.

Data published by the Bank of Italy showed Italy's Target2 debt stood at 596.56 billion euros ($649.12 billion) at the end of March compared with 568.05 billion euros in February.

The European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks was broadly steady at 453.32 billion euros last month from 453.5 billion euros in February, the data also showed.

A country's Target2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone.

Target2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows. It also reflects increased reliance of domestic banks on ECB's funding.

Italy started publishing its Target2 debt position in September 1997.

($1 = 0.9190 euros)

