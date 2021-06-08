Italy's Target2 debt rises in May

ROME, June 8 (Reuters) - Italy's liabilities towards other euro zone central banks increased by some 12.8 billion euros in May, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Data published by the Bank of Italy showed Italy's Target 2 debt stood at 493.46 billion euros ($600.74 billion) at the end of May, up from 480.65 billion euros in April.

The European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks was stable at 447.96 billion euros in May, the data also showed.

A country's Target 2 position is monitored as a sign of financial stress and imbalances within the euro zone.

Target2 debt could rise, for example, due to capital outflows. It also reflects increased reliance of domestic banks on ECB's funding.

Italy started publishing its Target2 debt position in September 1997.

($1 = 0.8214 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

