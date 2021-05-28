US Markets
Italy's Stellantis to suspend Mexican plant in June on chip shortage

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Stellantis will shut its Toluca plant in Mexico during the week of June 7 due to a semiconductor chip shortage, a company spokesperson said on Friday, part of a wave of auto companies that have been hit by a global supply crunch.

