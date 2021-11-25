Italy's state lender CDP to remain stable investor in infrastructure assets

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Thursday it would keep its role as long-term shareholder in infrastructure and other key assets in the country as part of a new strategic plan to 2024.

CDP has, among others, a 10% stake in former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI it bought to offset the influence of French media group Vivendi VIV.PA, which is the largest shareholder in a company deemed strategic.

The debt-laden former Italian phone monopoly has received a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) approach from U.S. KKR KKR.N aimed at taking Italy's biggest phone group private.

Under the new 3-year plan, CDP envisages overall direct investments of 65 billion euros ($73 billion).

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

