Italy's state lender CDP to remain stable investor in infrastructure assets

Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Thursday it would keep its role as long-term shareholder in infrastructure and other key assets in the country as part of a new strategic plan to 2024.

CDP has, among others, a 10% stake in former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI it bought to offset the influence of French media group Vivendi VIV.PA, which is the largest shareholder in a company deemed strategic.

The debt-laden former Italian phone monopoly has received a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) approach from U.S. KKR KKR.N aimed at taking Italy's biggest phone group private.

Under the new 3-year plan, CDP envisages overall direct investments of 65 billion euros ($73 billion).

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

