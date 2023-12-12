Italy's Snam teams up with utility Hera on hydrogen project

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI and utility Hera HRA.MI on Tuesday signed an agreement to develop a green hydrogen production site near the city of Modena in a move to offer clean fuels to their customers.

The project, which is expected to be operational in 2026, will be funded mainly through the European Union's post-pandemic recovery fund, the two groups said in a press conference.

The 20 million euro ($21.6 million) project involves setting up a photovoltaic plant that will supply green energy to an electrolyser to produce hydrogen from water. At full capacity it will make 200 tonnes a year of green fuel.

"Hydrogen is still expensive, but its price could halve to around 5 euros a kilo if the government offers incentives to reduce costs, in addition to existing ones on capex," said Hera Chief Executive Orazio Iacono, adding the price could be considered competitive by customers.

The green fuel will go to local public transport groups and could also be available to energy-intensive companies based near the northern Italian city of Modena, including tile-makers and automotive groups.

In its business plan to 2026, Snam has earmarked 1 billion euros for investment in decarbonisation, which also includes the development of a pipeline to bring hydrogen from North Africa to northern Europe, dubbed SoutH2 Corridor.

Snam Decarbonisation Unit Executive Director Piero Ercoli said the group would launch a market test for cross-border hydrogen infrastructure next year.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Evans)

