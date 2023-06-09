Italy's Snam picks advisers ahead of Edison's gas storage sale - sources

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI has picked Rothschild & Co. and Societe Generale to advise on a potential purchase of Edison's EDNn.MI gas storage assets, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

EDF's EDF.PA Italian subsidiary Edison recently said it was considering options for its storage business, adding its three sites would have a value in excess of 500 million euros ($538 million).

Snam and Rothschild declined to comment.

Last month, Edison picked Lazard and Intesa Sanpaolo to advise on the future of its storage business, the sources said.

Edison was not available to comment.

State-controlled Snam, which already manages the bulk of Italy's gas storage, recently expressed its interest in the facilities of Edison, which are geographically close to some of its existing depots.

The energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed last year how large gas storage facilities allow a country to build an energy buffer to face potential consumption peaks during the winter.

Edison's gas storage business posted core earnings of around 50 million euros last year. The business has a regulated asset base (RAB) of around 500 million euros, according to the sources commenting on unpublished figures.

Other potential investors include some infrastructure funds and industrial players, the sources said.

($1 = 0.9287 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

