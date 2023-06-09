News & Insights

US Markets
SRG

Italy's Snam picks advisers ahead of Edison's gas storage sale - sources

June 09, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI has picked Rothschild & Co. and Societe Generale to advise on a potential purchase of Edison's EDNn.MI gas storage assets, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

EDF's EDF.PA Italian subsidiary Edison recently said it was considering options for its storage business, adding its three sites would have a value in excess of 500 million euros ($538 million).

Snam and Rothschild declined to comment.

Last month, Edison picked Lazard and Intesa Sanpaolo to advise on the future of its storage business, the sources said.

Edison was not available to comment.

State-controlled Snam, which already manages the bulk of Italy's gas storage, recently expressed its interest in the facilities of Edison, which are geographically close to some of its existing depots.

The energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed last year how large gas storage facilities allow a country to build an energy buffer to face potential consumption peaks during the winter.

Edison's gas storage business posted core earnings of around 50 million euros last year. The business has a regulated asset base (RAB) of around 500 million euros, according to the sources commenting on unpublished figures.

Other potential investors include some infrastructure funds and industrial players, the sources said.

($1 = 0.9287 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRG
EDF
ROTH
LAZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.