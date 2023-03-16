SRG

Italy's Snam confirms goals after net profit beats guidance

March 16, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI confirmed its financial targets for this year after 2022 adjusted net profit beat its expectations.

Net profit came in at 1.16 billion euros ($1.23 billion), down 4.5% versus 2021 but higher than its 1.13 billion euro guidance.

Investments amounted to 1.93 billion euros last year, up more than 50% due to the acquisitions of two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and improvements in gas storage.

($1 = 0.9435 euros)

