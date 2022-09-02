Italy's Serie A caps floodlight use to help save energy

Contributor
Federica Urso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERTO LINGRIA

Italy's Serie A will put a four-hour limit on the use of floodlights in stadiums on match days to help respond to the country's energy crisis, the top-flight league said in a statement on Friday.

MILAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italy's Serie A will put a four-hour limit on the use of floodlights in stadiums on match days to help respond to the country's energy crisis, the top-flight league said in a statement on Friday.

The new rule should mean a cut in the use of floodlights by about 25%, Serie A said, at a time when electricity prices have climbed because of tight energy supplies linked to the Russia crisis.

During matches starting between 1230 and 1800 local time, lights will be turned on only an hour before the kickoff, down from the previous 90 minutes.

The lights will still go on 90 minutes before kickoff for the later evening games.

(Reporting by Federica Urso Editing by Keith Weir)

((Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More