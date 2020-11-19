Italy's Serie A accepts 1.7 bln euro bid for media unit stake - sources

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Serie A on Thursday accepted a 1.7 billion euro ($2.01 billion) bid by private equity firms CVC, Advent and state-backed Italian fund FSI for a 10% stake in the media unit of Italy's top flight soccer league, two sources close to the matter said.

The vote was unanimous, Massimo Ferrero, the chairman of the Sampdoria soccer club said on the sidelines of the league's shareholder meeting.

The Serie A clubs accepted the economic terms of the private equity bid but will carry out further checks with regards to some legal issues, the sources added.

The soccer league could not immediately be reached for a comment.

($1 = 0.8454 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

