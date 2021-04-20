Italy's SECO sets IPO price range at between 3.30-4.15 eur/shr

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Italian high-tech company SECO said on Tuesday it had set the price range for its initial public offering at between 3.30-4.15 euros per share, aiming for a market capitalisation of between 264.6-332.8 million euros ($319-401 million).

SECO, which develops embedded microcomputers and 'internet of things' solutions, added that including a planned capital increase the market capitalisation it was aiming for was between 353.7-444.8 million euros.

The company said earlier this month it was aiming to float up to 45% of its share capital on the Milan stock exchange to get fresh resources to grow abroad through acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8294 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Sabina Suzzi)

