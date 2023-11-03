Italy's SBE-Varvit going ahead with IPO but with tiny offer

Recasts, adds detail

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy's SBE-Varvit is pressing ahead with its planned initial public offering (IPO) in Milan despite a challenging market, but has opted for a tiny offering expected to amount to around 3% of its equity value.

The family-owned company said on Friday it planned to offer its shares on the Milan bourse at 8.33 euros each, giving the manufacturer of mechanical fastening joints an overall equity value of 975 million euros ($1.04 billion).

The offer will run from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10 and, if successful, SBE-Varvit will be listed on the Euronext Growth Milan, a market dedicated to small- and medium-sized enterprises with minimum access requirements.

SBE-Varvit will be offering shares currently owned by its sole shareholder, Italy's Vescovini Group, which is working with UniCredit and Equita SIM.

Vescovini plans to raise up to 25 million euros from the sale of up to 3 million shares, including a greenshoe option. It reserved the option of increasing the amount of shares to 3.6 million, in which case it would raise 30 million.

($1 = 0.9408 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Elisa Anzolin; editing Federico Maccioni and Jason Neely)

