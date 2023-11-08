Italy's Saras cuts guidance on lower premiums, weak performance

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian refiner Saras SRS.MI cut on Wednesday its guidance on the annual average premium per barrel due to production inefficiencies in one of its main sites and weaker trends in high-sulfur fuel oil and crude oil premiums and discounts.

The group now expects an annual average premium on EMC reference margin in a range of $4-5 per barrel, compared to a previous guidance of between $5-6 per barrel.

($1 = 0.9374 euros)

