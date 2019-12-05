Italy's Sanlorenzo IPO expected to price at 16 euros/share - bookrunner

Italian yacht maker Sanlorenzo is expected to price its shares at 16 euros each, at the low end of a 16-19 euro range indicated for its initial public offering, one of the deal's bookrunners said on Thursday.

The share sale will close at 1500 GMT, the bookrunner added.

The company has said it planned to start trading on the Milan bourse on Dec. 10.

