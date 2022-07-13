Italy's Salvini says League will pull out of govt if 5-Star does

Contributor
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KRZYSZTOF CWIK/AGENCJA WYBORCZA

Italy's rightist League party will pull out of the government if the 5-Star Movement carries out its threat to do the same, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

ROME, July 13 (Reuters) - Italy's rightist League party will pull out of the government if the 5-Star Movement carries out its threat to do the same, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

The 5-Star Movement is holding a meeting to decide whether to remain in the coalition supporting Prime Minister Mario Draghi, having issued a series of policy demands ahead of a key vote of confidence on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome, Salvini replied "no", when asked if his party would continue to back Draghi if 5-Star withdrew, adding that early elections were the best solution.

"If a coalition party doesn't back a government decree that's it, enough is enough, it seems clear that we should go to elections," he said, referring to Thursday's confidence vote.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters