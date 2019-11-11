Italy's Salini Impregilo is shortlisted for Sydney Gateway project

MILANO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Salini Impregilo SALI.MI said on Monday it is on the shortlist for the Sydney Gateway project, aimed at improving road connections from Sydney's Airport and Port Botany to the new Sydney motorway network.

The overall value of the project is around 2.2-2.6 billion Australian dollars ($1.78-$1.51 billion), the statement added.

($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

