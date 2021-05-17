Italy's Saipem wins new contract in Colombia, extensions in Saudi Arabia

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italian oil services group Saipem SPMI.MI said on Monday it won a new contract in Colombia and was awarded the extension of two contracts in Saudi Arabia for onshore drilling activities.

The new agreement in Colombia is for four years and those in Saudi Arabia are for five and ten years, the company added in a statement.

"The extension of existing contracts are a positive sign of a gradual resumption of activities following the Covid-19 pandemic," Saipem said.

