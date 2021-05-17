US Markets
SPMI

Italy's Saipem wins new contract in Colombia, extensions in Saudi Arabia

Contributor
Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Published

Italian oil services group Saipem said on Monday it won a new contract in Colombia and was awarded the extension of two contracts in Saudi Arabia for onshore drilling activities.

MILAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Italian oil services group Saipem SPMI.MI said on Monday it won a new contract in Colombia and was awarded the extension of two contracts in Saudi Arabia for onshore drilling activities.

The new agreement in Colombia is for four years and those in Saudi Arabia are for five and ten years, the company added in a statement.

"The extension of existing contracts are a positive sign of a gradual resumption of activities following the Covid-19 pandemic," Saipem said.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro editing by Giulia Segreti)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPMI

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular