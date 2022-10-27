SPMI

Italy's Saipem improves 2022 guidance after Q3 beats expectations

Italy's Saipem improved its guidance for the full-year after its third-quarter adjusted core earnings came in at 215 million euros ($216.57 million), beating analysts' expectations.

The energy contractor said on Thursday it now expects its 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be over 550 million euros compared with a previous guidance of an EBITDA of over 500 million euros.

