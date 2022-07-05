SPMI

Italy's Saipem capital hike rights fall 99%, shares down 9%

Contributor
Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Rights to subscribe to the capital increase of Italy's Saipem were automatically halted from trading on Tuesday after falling around 99%.

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Rights to subscribe to the capital increase of Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI were automatically halted from trading on Tuesday after falling around 99%.

Shares in the Italian energy services group were down 9% at 2.34 euros at 0920 GMT.

On June 27 Saipem kicked off a planned 2 billion-euro ($2.06 billion) rights issue as it strives to bolster its finances and re-focus its business after a surprise profit warning in January.

($1 = 0.9698 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPMI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters