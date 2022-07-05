Italy's Saipem capital hike rights fall 99%, shares down 9%

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Rights to subscribe to the capital increase of Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI were automatically halted from trading on Tuesday after falling around 99%.

Shares in the Italian energy services group were down 9% at 2.34 euros at 0920 GMT.

On June 27 Saipem kicked off a planned 2 billion-euro ($2.06 billion) rights issue as it strives to bolster its finances and re-focus its business after a surprise profit warning in January.

($1 = 0.9698 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

