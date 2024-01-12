News & Insights

US Markets
SPMI

Italy's Saipem barred from public contracts in Brazil for 2 years

January 12, 2024 — 01:24 pm EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian administrative authority has suspended Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI and its subsidiary Saipem do Brasil from contracting with the country's public administration for two years, the engineering and construction group said on Friday.

The decision stems from the final ruling in the administrative proceedings initiated against the companies in relation to alleged irregularities in the award of a gas pipeline contract in 2011.

The sanction has no impact on ongoing projects in Brazil, Saipem said, adding it would appeal the decision.

In November, the Italian company said it had won two offshore contracts in Brazil and Guyana worth around $1.9 billion in total.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.