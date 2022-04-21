SPMI

Italy's Saipem adjusted core earnings rise 65% in Q1

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italy's Saipem said its adjusted core earnings rose 65% in the first quarter driven by its offshore engineering and construction business and drilling.

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI said its adjusted core earnings rose 65% in the first quarter driven by its offshore engineering and construction business and drilling.

Adjusted core earnings in the period were 145 million euros above a Refinitiv consensus of 103 million euros. New orders rose to 2.36 billion euros from 1.59 billion euros.

The results come a month after the contractor announced a 2 billion euro capital increase as part of a rescue plan scaling back green ambitions to focus more on its core oil and gas business.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPMI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters