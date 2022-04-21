Italy's Saipem adjusted core earnings rise 65% in Q1

MILAN, April 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Saipem SPMI.MI said its adjusted core earnings rose 65% in the first quarter driven by its offshore engineering and construction business and drilling.

Adjusted core earnings in the period were 145 million euros above a Refinitiv consensus of 103 million euros. New orders rose to 2.36 billion euros from 1.59 billion euros.

The results come a month after the contractor announced a 2 billion euro capital increase as part of a rescue plan scaling back green ambitions to focus more on its core oil and gas business.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.