Italy's Safilo shares plunge after capital hike call

Elvira Pollina Reuters
MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Safilo Group SFLG.MI fell as much as 14% on Wednesday after the Italian eyewear maker said it would launch a capital increase in cash of up to 135 million euros.

The transaction is aimed at repaying a loan it had from its shareholders and further strengthening its capital structure, Safilo said.

Shares were down 12.5% by 0747 GMT compared to Milan's all share index .FTITLMS down 0.2%.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)

