News & Insights

Commodities
CPRI

Italy's Safilo says licensing agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed

June 23, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo SFLG.MI said on Friday its licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of the eyewear collection of Jimmy Choo would not be renewed.

The two groups will continue to work together until the licensing agreement reaches its natural expiry date at the end of December, Safilo said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gavin Jones)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.