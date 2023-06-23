Italy's Safilo says licensing agreement with Jimmy Choo will not be renewed

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo SFLG.MI said on Friday its licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of the eyewear collection of Jimmy Choo would not be renewed.

The two groups will continue to work together until the licensing agreement reaches its natural expiry date at the end of December, Safilo said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gavin Jones)

