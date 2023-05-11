Italy's Recordati boosted by strong sales in Russia

By Giancarlo Navach

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian drug maker Recordati RECI.MI benefited from strong demand in markets such as Turkey and Russia in the first three months of the year, its chief executive said on Thursday after the company lifted its annual revenue and profit targets.

"In Russia we had very low stocks in the market and we replenished them to normal levels. In Turkey there was a price increase earlier in the year with an increase of demand," Chief Executive Rob Koremans told Reuters.

Koremans said that Recordati did not produce any products in Russia but continued to import treatments for rare diseases, as well as prescription drugs for more routine conditions.

He noted that Russia had an exceptionally busy season for coughs and colds, with sales there up 40% in the quarter.

Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries accounted for just over 7% of annual sales last year, according to the company's annual report.

The company has adopted an operational plan that it says ensures the continuity of its Russian branch in full compliance with international sanction programmes following last year's invasion of Ukraine.

Koremans added that Recordati remained interested in potential M&A opportunities, having integrated the UK-based oncology specialist EUSA Pharma acquired in a 750 million euro deal struck in late 2021.

He also said he saw China as interesting market for further sales expansion, rather than moving production or technology there.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach Editing by Keith Weir)

