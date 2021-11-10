Commodities

Italy's RCS MediaGroup swings to profit sending shares higher

Contributor
Federica Urso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Italy's RCS MediaGroup swung to a profit in the first nine months of the year, sending its Milan-listed shares to their highest in more than four months on Wednesday.

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's RCS MediaGroup RCSM.MI swung to a profit in the first nine months of the year, sending its Milan-listed shares to their highest in more than four months on Wednesday.

The Milan-based company which publishes Italian daily Corriera della Sera reported a net profit of 46.6 million euros ($54 million) in the period compared with a loss of 7.6 million euros a year ago. Revenue rose 23.6% to 610 million euros.

Its shares were up 4.2% at 0.78 euros by 1323 GMT, outperforming a flat all-share index .FTITLMS.

RCS confirmed its medium- to long-term prospects and said in a statement that it believed it had the "management levers" to counter the impact of the pandemic this year.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso; Editing by David Clarke)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular