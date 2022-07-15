Commodities
RCS

Italy's Rcs and Blackstone reach settlement over property dispute - source

Contributor
Claudia Cristoferi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

RCS MediaGroup and Blackstone have reached an agreement to settle the legal row on the disputed sale of the headquarters of the Italian publishing company by the U.S. fund in 2013, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

MILANO, July 15 (Reuters) - RCS MediaGroup RCS.MI and Blackstone BX.N have reached an agreement to settle the legal row on the disputed sale of the headquarters of the Italian publishing company by the U.S. fund in 2013, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

RCS, which publishes the influential daily Corriere della Sera, launched arbitration proceedings in 2018 to try to nullify the 2013 sale of its historic headquarters in Milan to Blackstone, saying the price had been too low at a time when RCS faced financial difficulties.

But an arbitral tribunal and a Milan court ruled in favour of Blackstone.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCS BX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular