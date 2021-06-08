Italy's railway group awards 1.16 bln euro contract to Webuild-led consortium

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Rete Ferroviaria Italiana has awarded a 1.16 billion euros ($1.4 billion) tender to a consortium comprising Italy's Webuild WBD.MI and Switzerland's Implenia Construction IMPN.S, the unit of Italy's railway group said on Tuesday.

Under the contract, the two companies will design and build a more efficient railway line between the towns of Fortezza and Ponte Gardena in the northeast of Italy and in connection with the Brenner base tunnel.

The works, which are expected to last seven years, will allow a significant reduction in travel times for both passenger and goods trains between Italy and Austria, the railway company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

