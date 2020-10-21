Italy's rail operator teams up with Snam to study use of hydrogen on network

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gas group Snam SRG.MI has signed an agreement with Italian rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to study the use of hydrogen for rail transport, the two groups said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement Snam and FS will set up a working group to assess pilot projects for replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen on the national rail network.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

