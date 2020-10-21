SRG

Italy's rail operator teams up with Snam to study use of hydrogen on network

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published

Gas group Snam has signed an agreement with Italian rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to study the use of hydrogen for rail transport, the two groups said on Wednesday.

MILAN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gas group Snam SRG.MI has signed an agreement with Italian rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to study the use of hydrogen for rail transport, the two groups said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement Snam and FS will set up a working group to assess pilot projects for replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen on the national rail network.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More