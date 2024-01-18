News & Insights

Italy's RAI plans to sell minority stake in Rai Way

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italian state broadcaster RAI raised the prospect of selling a stake of up to 15% in its Milan-listed broadcasting tower unit Rai Way RWAY.MI to fund its new business plan, a statement said on Thursday.

RAI plans to extract value from a minority stake in Rai Way while retaining the majority of the capital, it said in the statement.

The state broadcaster currently owns a 65% stake in the unit.

