Italy's Prysmian wins 700 mln euro cable contract in Germany

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian PRY.MI said on Friday it had been awarded a contract worth around 700 million euros ($737 million) by German grid operator TenneT TSO related to the extension of the SuedOstLink interconnector.

Based on the contract, Prysmian will supply 546 kilometres of high voltage direct current (HVDC) underground cable systems.

The SuedOstLink, along with the SuedLink and the A-Nord projects, form the so-called "German Corridor", a 2,300-km high-voltage underground cable interconnector.

The deal, announced on Friday, adds to contracts worth over 1.5 billion euros which Prysmian has already secured related to the German Corridor.

"Following the award of the major portion of the German projects already secured, this extension represents a further development of our longstanding trust and relationship with TenneT," Prysmian said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9496 euros)

