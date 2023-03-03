Italy's Prysmian wins 1.8 bln euro contracts for Dutch wind farms

Adds contract detail

ROME, March 3 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian PRY.MI has been awarded about 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion) of contracts by Dutch operator TenneT to connect two future offshore wind farms to the Netherlands' Zeeland province.

Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, said the contracts increase the total value of its order book to about 8.5 billion euros. A signing ceremony will take place on March 7, it added.

Shares in the company were up nearly 5% in early trade.

Prysmian will supply submarine and land cable systems for the wind farm projects in the Dutch North Sea, the company said, with projected capacity of 4 gigawatts.

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini Editing by Federico Maccioni and David Goodman)

