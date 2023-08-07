Italy's Prysmian to pay "baby bonus", boosts parental leave

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Cablemaker Prysmian PRY.MI will pay employees in its own home Italian market a 5,000 euro ($5,485) baby bonus for each newborn child and offer similar perks in other parts of the world to support families and help combat low birth rates.

Prysmian, whose cables are used in the telecoms and energy industries, has increased the minimum parental leave globally for mothers and primary caregivers to 16 weeks at full salary from 12 weeks, it said in a statement.

It is also setting-up a two-week minimum standard parental leave for fathers and secondary caregivers.

The group said it was committed to paying a one-off sum in all countries it operates to new parents -- whether biological or adoptive, members of a couple or single parents -- for each child.

Prysmian employs around 29,000 people in 50 countries, including France, Germany, Britain, the United States, Brazil and China.

"Our aim is to make all of our employees feel free to have children and consider this option as an extraordinary opportunity," Chief HR Officer Fabrizio Rutschmann said.

"This is also aimed to support the birth rate, as it has reached record low levels in many countries where Prysmian operates."

For its employees in Italy, where a plunging birth rate is considered a national emergency, the 5,000 euro payment will start from January next year, it said in a separate statement.

New mothers -- both biological and adoptive -- will enjoy a discretionary parental leave at full salary for the first 90 days, on top of Italy's five-month mandatory leave.

No further details were provided for other country-specific policies. ($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.